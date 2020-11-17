WUSED - Michael Woods - THURSDAY

 Skip to main content
Evening the score

I note that columnist Byron Williams managed to mention the Merrick Garland nomination to the Supreme Court without mentioning the Robert Bork nomination (“Progress needs no revenge,” Nov. 15). It makes me feel like I just had a fight with my little brother: "He started it!"

Well, in this case, the Democrats started it; they couldn't be respectful and civil with Judge Bork and the Garland nomination evened the score. I hope it's over now since the Barrett nomination led to a divided vote but was otherwise handled civilly.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

