WUSED - Micki Jernigan - WEDNESDAY

Sitting at home

So restaurants can’t find workers and (Republican) bystanders are saying, "Is anyone surprised they can't find workers when people can make more sitting at home?"

How do I get me some of that “sitting at home” money? Don’t you have to be fired first? You can’t just quit your job, not in North Carolina.

Anyway, I can guarantee that the people passing that cliche around have never worked in a restaurant.

Aside from the threat of catching COVID in tight quarters, it's hard work, it pays low wages, it has no benefits, no medical insurance. Schedules are terrible and you have to put up with a high percentage of customers who are jerks. (They say snotty things like, "Why work when you can make more sitting at home?")

The free market response to a lack of workers is to raise the salary. Has anyone tried that yet?

Micki Jernigan

Winston-Salem