WUSED - Mike Leeds - THURSDAY

Once honorable

Notice how Republican politicians and pundits use euphemisms?

Treating people with respect when addressing them is “political correctness.” Holding officials accountable for what they say is “cancel culture.” Any shared resource that makes life better for everyone is "socialism."

They use these terms to cloud over what they’re really saying, which is often steeped in racism, sexism, greed or lies, like former President Trump’s Big Lie. They read “The Cat in the Hat” on Facebook rather than the Dr. Seuss works that are being discontinued for racist stereotypes and pretend they’re the same thing.

This is also happening with their voting restrictions and with their laws preventing trans kids from being treated by doctors and playing sports. They spin these things to cover up what they’re really doing: trying to keep Black people from voting and attacking LGBTQ youth.

The Republican Party was once honorable. It once stood for commendable policies. Now it’s just a pit of deceit.

Mike Leeds

Winston-Salem