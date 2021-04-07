 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Mike Leeds - THURSDAY
0 comments

WUSED - Mike Leeds - THURSDAY

  • 0

Once honorable

Notice how Republican politicians and pundits use euphemisms?

Treating people with respect when addressing them is “political correctness.” Holding officials accountable for what they say is “cancel culture.” Any shared resource that makes life better for everyone is "socialism."

They use these terms to cloud over what they’re really saying, which is often steeped in racism, sexism, greed or lies, like former President Trump’s Big Lie. They read “The Cat in the Hat” on Facebook rather than the Dr. Seuss works that are being discontinued for racist stereotypes and pretend they’re the same thing.

This is also happening with their voting restrictions and with their laws preventing trans kids from being treated by doctors and playing sports. They spin these things to cover up what they’re really doing: trying to keep Black people from voting and attacking LGBTQ youth.

The Republican Party was once honorable. It once stood for commendable policies. Now it’s just a pit of deceit.

Mike Leeds

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News