WUSED - Monty Owen - WEDNESDAY

No constitutional convention

I appreciate the letter “Term limits” (June 20) and can certainly understand why there might be support for limiting the length of time one can hold office. Too many politicians stay in office too long.

But the legislation going through the N.C. General Assembly isn’t so much about term limits as about calling a constitutional convention to make changes to the U.S. Constitution. Considering the extreme far-right politicians who are currently in office, we cannot allow a constitutional convention to take place. They would likely mar our nation beyond all recognition.

Many Republicans would love to require more fealty to their personal religious beliefs. They might require prayer to their God in schools, rather than allowing students to make their own decisions, like they do now. They might institute a tax ceiling, which is certainly popular, but might tie our arms in the future if we go to war or see the need to make wise investments.

The current make-up of our legislature is just too extreme to entrust with our Constitution. We cannot give control of our foundational document to people who can’t even count votes honestly.