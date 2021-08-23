 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Nancy Olsen - WEDNESDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Nancy Olsen - WEDNESDAY

  • 0

Against

Those who are in one of the nearly 40 million households that received their second child tax credit payment recently should keep in mind that every single Republican voted against it.

Nancy Olsen

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News