WUSED - Nora Toncel - THURSDAY

Incredibly important

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month and it is incredibly important that we educate our community, neighbors and friends on the unique health risks facing Hispanic-Americans. Over 40% of Hispanic-Americans suffer from cardiovascular disease, which is also their leading cause of death. Hispanic populations face a higher instance of heart disease due to four contributing factors: lack of awareness, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. As a neighborhood engagement partner for Novant Health, I’ve also personally seen this impact Latinx women in our community.

According to the American Heart Association:

56% of Hispanic women are unaware that heart disease is their greatest health risk

Hispanic women in their 20s are nearly eight times more likely to die from CVD than breast cancer

Nearly 40% of Hispanic women have diabetes or pre-diabetes

76% of Hispanic women are overweight or obese

Nearly 30% of Hispanic women have high blood pressure

Visit your primary care physician to evaluate your overall health and speak to family members to learn your family history. I also encourage you to start your heart healthy journey by exercising at least three times a week, drinking more water, and adding more fruits and vegetables to your meals.