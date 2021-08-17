 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Norman Jameson - WEDNESDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Norman Jameson - WEDNESDAY

  • 0

Afghan ending inevitable

The tragic beginning, middle and end of America’s military involvement in Afghanistan affirms the wisdom of this country’s commitment to having a civilian commander in chief.

We tend to believe that “the military” does things best, knows what it’s doing and somehow exercises its muscle with utmost efficiency. In fact, careerist military leaders believe they are the hammer to solve every problem's nail.

The job of generals in the Pentagon is to secure an ever-increasing budget to slake the thirst of weapons manufacturers. Promotions come much more readily on the battlefield than in peace time. Were it up to the military, the solution in Afghanistan would be more troops, more billions of dollars and more decades of fruitless suffering, death and destruction.

It is the military’s gross over-estimation of the Afghan army’s capabilities and commitment to defend a government they do not believe in, and its under- estimation of the Taliban’s strength, that led to the chaos of the U.S. exit, not President Biden’s commitment to follow through on Presidents Obama’s, Trump’s, and his own efforts to leave.

The Taliban are Afghans; we were foreign invaders. Let’s not forget that we armed the Taliban to kick out the Russians.

I agonize for the Afghan people, but no amount of time, money, effort, equipment or military muscle-flexing was ever going to change that outcome.

Norman Jameson

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News