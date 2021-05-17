WUSED - Pamela J. Price - TUESDAY

"Legislative proposal bothers school board members," reads the May 12 headline. Well, I should hope so! The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board received a review and update on "several education-related bills, ranging from a bill that would require teachers to notify parents if their child is showing signs of 'gender nonconformity' " No. 1: How could anyone see this as "education-related”? No. 2: What exactly is “gender nonconformity” and who gets to make that decision? No. 3: This needs to be a private, family discussion, not a teacher-generated discussion.