WUSED - Patricia Bicknell - WEDNESDAY

I almost spit my coffee across the table as I read “Burr: Time to tax college athletes” on the Oct. 1 front page. Then I read that our illustrious Sen. Richard Burr wants to protect the integrity (does he even know what that is?) of the NIL (“name, image, likeness”). Considering his history of skirting ethics rules, I do not believe Burr should be the gatekeeper of integrity.