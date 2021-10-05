WUSED - Patricia Bicknell - WEDNESDAY

 Skip to main content
Gatekeeper of integrity

I almost spit my coffee across the table as I read “Burr: Time to tax college athletes” on the Oct. 1 front page. Then I read that our illustrious Sen. Richard Burr wants to protect the integrity (does he even know what that is?) of the NIL (“name, image, likeness”). Considering his history of skirting ethics rules, I do not believe Burr should be the gatekeeper of integrity.

Burr does not have a problem with colleges and universities making money off these athletes’ names and likeness. However, he believes that their scholarships should be taxed simply because they have taken the opportunity to earn money while they are able.

Tax their income, not their scholarship. This is plainly punitive and elitist.

Patricia Bicknell

Winston-Salem

