WUSED - Patrick Miller - TUESDAY

Rejecting Trumpism
David Frum, former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, wrote in 2018, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”
US Sen. Lindsey Graham recently stated, "If Republicans don't challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again."
Are you seeing, my fellow Americans? We have a group of elected Republican officials and Republican supporters so entrenched with the cult of Donald J. Trump that they are not capable of seeing the harm they are doing the GOP, much less our nation. Our only hope is for all the Trump 2020 Campaign legal wrangling associated with the Nov. 3 election to be totally rejected by our courts. That rejection will assist the GOP in determining its course in the future, but that future will not include Trumpian politics after the rejection.
Patrick Miller
Fleetwood
