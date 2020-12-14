 Skip to main content
WUSED - Paul D. Whitson - TUESDAY
When I was growing up often, I heard the old adage, "If at first you don't succeed try, try again" -- to which one of my uncles always added, "then give up; ain't no need to be a fool about it."

I think of this every time read or hear of President Trump's and his supporters’ efforts to overturn the results of the recent election. I follow the advice of my uncle in that I no longer expend energy flapping my arms in an effort to fly.

Paul D. Whitson

Winston-Salem

