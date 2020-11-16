WUSED - Paul Kelly - TUESDAY

Lead by example

I am a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran who loves our country. I know that people are angry about the election, believe in unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, distrust folks who are different and so on. Our country is in turmoil and a few unhinged people can spark terrible violence. Some groups have already issued threats.

Our nation needs President Trump to lead by example, to promote unity, to debunk conspiracy theories, to reduce fears and anger, to be a mediator and healer. Otherwise our country will live in turmoil long after November 2020. He cannot resolve all of our challenges, but his actions can inspire us to strive together. Good leaders do that.

In Vietnam I knew that my life was secondary to the success of the mission and the survival of the unit. Good men sacrificed their lives to save many others.