WUSED - Paul Modes - WEDNESDAY

Impeach him again

President Trump, in pressuring Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, reveals that he not only should be impeached again — he should be tossing into prison (“Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ votes,” Jan. 4).

Trump threatened him with jail for not “finding” the votes.

Is anyone surprised that Trump tried to enlist Brad Raffenspenger into cheating for him? This is what the House impeached him for.

The Republican candidates for Senate in Georgia — are they like this? Do they approve of this? Are they going to try to cheat to win?

Come on, Republicans, no more excuses — choose: Trump or America. You can’t have both.

Paul Modes

Winston-Salem