WUSED - Peggy Taylor - THURSDAY
WUSED - Peggy Taylor - THURSDAY

For safety's sake

If Texas and other border states can build the wall, I would like to make a donation. And maybe a national campaign to help support the cause could be started. After all, this is for the safety of our country, which will affect everyone.

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem

