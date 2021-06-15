WUSED - Peter Ro - THURSDAY

Better solutions

Last week, to the applause of many, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plan to construct a new barrier along his state’s border with Mexico.

I know this is hard for some people to believe, but building a wall is not the best solution to the problems at the border. There’s not been a wall – including former President Trump’s “big beautiful wall” – that could not be climbed over or dug under. The only thing accomplished by building a wall is to sell more ladders and to tell criminals, “Once you get past here, you’re set.”

The better, longer-lasting solution is, first of all, to do as the Bible directs: Welcome the stranger. Not with open borders, but with accepting borders that allow people who need to escape terrors a safe place. Every immigrant is a new customer; a new possible business owner and job creator; a new contributor to making America great.

Secondly, we could help countries to our south have better societies – not by throwing money at them, but by partnering with them, working with them for the common good. If life is better there, there are fewer reasons to leave and many more reasons to stay.