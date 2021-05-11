WUSED - Peter Ro - THURSDAY

The working class

On Tuesday morning, Michelle Singletary (whose financial column is published regularly in the Journal) was interviewed on NPR about American workers and unemployment benefits.

She said there were no credible studies that showed people were more likely to stay at home rather than search for a job if they were receiving enhanced unemployment benefits. In fact, she said, the Chicago Federal Reserve found that the people receiving benefits were twice as likely to search for jobs than those who had exhausted their benefits.

She said the anecdotes about people who would rather stay at home than go back to work were not based on facts.

That’s the opposite of what Republicans are claiming, of course, including those in several red states who are now refusing federal benefits for unemployed workers, thinking that will force them to go back to work.

Singletary said the real thing keeping people home was that they lacked child care or had a medical problem. Cutting off benefits won't help with that.