WUSED - Peter T. Wilson - TUESDAY
WUSED - Peter T. Wilson - TUESDAY

The writer of the May 27 letter "deal with the facts" nailed it! Sadly, the Readers’ Forum now contains little more than regurgitations of progressive (Marxist) talking points and clueless rhetoric by misinformed Democrats.

Peter T. Wilson

Winston-Salem

