 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Phil Ronald Turner - THURSDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Phil Ronald Turner - THURSDAY

  • 0

Republican reality

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik says that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility as the Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6th.”

Not former President Trump, who lied about the election and riled up the crowd. Not Sen. Ted Cruz or Rudy Giuliani or any of the other Republicans who lied about the election and riled up the crowd. Not the insurrectionists themselves, who injured over 140 Capitol Police officers. Pelosi, for some reason it’s her fault.

I just think Stefanik deserves credit for admitting that what occurred on Jan. 6 was a tragedy.

When it comes to Republicans accepting reality, we’ve got to take our victories when we get them.

Phil Ronald Turner

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News