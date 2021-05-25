WUSED - Phil Ronald Turner - WEDNESDAY

Lying for votes

A year after COVID struck, it looks like we may finally be on the road to recovery. There are lessons for us.

Former President Trump threw the country to the sharks by denying the seriousness of the virus – likely to protect the stock market and his re-election chances. As a result, more than 150,000 Americans have died.

Republican politicians as a whole fumbled the ball. Rather than work to keep the public safe, they undermined safety precautions while railing about "freedom." They threw the business community under the bus, leaving it to individual store owners to do the responsible thing – require masks – and take the heat. Say what you will about Gov. Roy Cooper, he didn’t back down from the hard decisions.

I realize this isn't all Republicans, but the worst of them continue to deny the truth. Last week, Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed that Texas hadn’t recorded a single COVID death in two months. But Texas’ own “COVID-19 Total Fatalities by County” chart says that more than 3,500 people have died of COVID since March 1, 2021.

It turns out that denial is not an effective preventative.

I'm so glad President Biden took responsibility, took control and helped bring this thing to its end.