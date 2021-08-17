WUSED - Philip Whitney - WEDNESDAY

Don't forget Anderson

Shame on the committee that selected the "7 over Seventy" that impacted Forsyth County, as reported in the Aug. 15 Journal. There was one huge and glaring omission: Gayle Anderson, president of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce from 1989 through 2017.

Gayle led efforts that resulted in our downtown revitalization, minor league baseball, the Piedmont Triad Research Park, now known as the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, the Arts District and much more. It is totally puzzling how one can look at the amazing transformation of our entire downtown and leave Gayle Anderson off of this list.

Gayle was a visionary who got things done. She brought business and community leaders together, including our current mayor, to get their consensus to move forward. She was the architect of virtually everything you see when you drive around our downtown.

When she began in 1989, the streets of our downtown at night were empty and dark. Think about those streets today. How can anyone overlook the vision and tremendously beneficial contribution of Gayle Anderson to this county and all of its citizens?

Philip Whitney

Winston-Salem