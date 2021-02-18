WUSED - Phillip Bent - FRIDAY

Can't govern

After watching the Republicans refuse to hold former President Trump responsible for sending a mob to attack them, why should they be trusted with the filibuster?

Letting them have the filibuster will result in not being able to get anything done once again. It renders our government a joke.

The only thing of any substance accomplished in the last 40 years has been the Affordable Care Act and Republicans have spent a decade trying to kill it.

They shouldn’t be trusted with any role in government. They don’t want to govern and they don’t know how to govern.

Phillip Bent

Winston-Salem