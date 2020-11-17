WUSED - R.S. Keith - WEDNESDAY

Gratifying condemnation

The level of vitriol and condescension in Allen Johnson’s Nov. 16 column (“Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why”) was astonishing. It was hate-filled and divisive to an extreme. Correct me if I am wrong, but wouldn’t that type communication be one of his favorite charges against President Trump? Why is his doing it OK?

He describes a pastor neighbor with whom he seemingly has a very good relationship. Then, he does the unthinkable and puts out a Trump sign. “I wondered if he could hear my disappointment,” Johnson states. Wow. Talk about wrapping yourself in a blanket of superiority.

He proceeds to describe five more folks (three individuals and a couple) he knows who “disappointed” him with their Trump support. He even manages to toss a racism bomb into the mix. Apparently all six of his ne’er-do-well acquaintances are white. That irresponsible jab was lost on no one.

Finally, the attacks and over-the-top rhetoric takes a pause and he says, “We need to talk. First, of course, we’d have to agree to a common reality.” The obviously implication being that his reality is the common reality we’d have to agree to. Ah, that blanket of superiority wraps around him well.