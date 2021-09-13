WUSED - Rachel Ryan - TUESDAY

Don't die

I'm a member of the pro-life party -- I'm a Democrat -- and I just want to encourage everyone who hasn't been vaccinated to do so. I did it months ago and it didn’t hurt and I didn’t get sick. I now have the relief that comes with knowing that I’m much safer.

It’s really a matter of life and death. How many more conservative ministers and radio hosts have to die while denying the truth before people wake up and decide they don't want to go to the graveyard?

Who will comfort your family if you die a death that is easily preventable?

Rachel Ryan

Winston-Salem