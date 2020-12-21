WUSED - Randall Stafford - TUESDAY

Biden’s cure
I recall watching President Barack Obama’s last State of the Union address in 2016. Vice President Joe Biden was seated behind him smiling and nodding like a bobblehead at everything he said. Near the end of his speech, Obama stated that he wanted a cure for cancer by the end of the year. He then turned to Biden and said he was putting him in charge of that.
I wonder how close he is to finding that cure. To this day he hasn’t mentioned anything about it.
Randall Stafford
Kernersville