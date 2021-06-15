WUSED - Ray Branch - WEDNESDAY

Harris is unprepared

Is there truly any American with the exception of Vice President Kamala Harris who does not understand the "root causes" of the issue with illegal immigrants? And yes, the leadership of Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador would be most pleased to see the U.S. government send hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars — American taxpayers’ money — to their countries.

Meanwhile, record numbers continue to come. We feed them, house them, medically treat them and educate them and then relocate them throughout the U.S. More than 170,000 per month have been stopped at the border for the past three months. And illegal immigrants from some 29 countries are being encountered at the U.S./Mexico border.

I am sorry, but Harris is a lightweight and in way over her head. As soon as she makes her trip to Europe, could she consider going to the Southern U.S. border? Can't President Biden just tell her to go? It is somewhat overwhelming to think that this lady is in the No. 2 position to take over the U.S. leadership.

Ray Branch

Bermuda Run