WUSED - Raymond Deal - TUESDAY

Loser

Surely they know better. They must be desperate beyond all understanding.

Former President Trump lost the 2020 election, popular vote and Electoral College vote. He also cost Republicans their Senate majority.

He’s an immoral imposter and a liar and a conspiracy theorist. And at CPAC, they ate him up. They worshiped him. (They also cheered that President Biden hasn’t met his vaccination goal — in essence, cheering that more Americans will die. But that’s another topic.)

Is this the best Republicans can do? Do they want to lose again? I say, “Go for it.”

Raymond Deal

Winston-Salem