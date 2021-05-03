WUSED - Regina Franck - TUESDAY

God in charge
If that letter writer (“God and abortion,” April 30) thinks that God is in charge of the uterus, it is ridiculous! Does she also think that He is in charge of headaches, toothaches and leg cramps? No way – nor is He is in charge of our health -- we are.
God is not involved in our conception once He has given a new human baby a soul -- an eternal soul that will live forever. Mistakes have happened in history, terrible things that should not be excused and we will not be excused for the 8 million human babies aborted in our time.
Regina Franck
Winston-Salem