 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Richard Carmichael - TUESDAY
0 comments

WUSED - Richard Carmichael - TUESDAY

  • 0

Trump's success

Congratulations and thanks go to President Trump for his insistence and leadership in the development of Operation Warp Speed. Through his coordination of efforts by private industry and government, vaccines for COVID-19 are on their way to the residents of our country in record time and have been produced and approved with safety in mind.

The efforts and leadership of President Trump and of Vice President Mike Pence, through the coronavirus task force, have saved lives and will save many more.

Richard Carmichael

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News