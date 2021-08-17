WUSED - Richard Sharp - THURSDAY

 Skip to main content
A trail of disasters

Beginning with the signing of executive orders in January, the overflow at the Southern border and the closing of Bagram airbase before getting U.S. and Afghan supporters out of harm's way, there's a trail of disasters that cannot continue.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Kabul airport is surrounded by the Taliban. People cannot get to the airport. The Aug. 31 deadline for the exit of all U.S. military personnel still exists.

This is not a TV movie. All Americans hope for safe passage of our citizens and friends from this situation.

Richard Sharp

Mount Airy

