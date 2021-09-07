 Skip to main content
WUSED - Rick Harvin - WEDNESDAY
WUSED - Rick Harvin - WEDNESDAY

Working together

This is in response to the Sept. 5 letter “No lies” that answers the child's question about being shot in school with the reply, "Because Republicans won't let us do anything to stop it." This issue should never be about political parties, Republicans or Democrats. It should be about everyone working together, regardless of political beliefs, to come up with a workable solution for the very human problem of school shootings.

Forget blaming any political party. Remember that children should have a safe environment when they are trying to learn in school, and not have to worry about any shooting.

Rick Harvin

North Wilkesboro

