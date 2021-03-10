WUSED - Ricky S. Phillips - FRIDAY

Republican cooperation

Not a single Republican senator voted in favor of the COVID relief bill that passed reconciliation with the U.S. House on March 10. Not one.

Many of them were vocal about the reasons for their opposition. But, as pointed out by their Democratic colleagues, the same reasons applied to the bills they supported under the previous administration.

Sen. Ted Cruz says the Republican Party is the party of the working people, but that’s not how he voted. That’s not how any of them voted. They threw tax refunds at their rich donors when the economy was soaring, but they offer very little to help working people get through this current crisis.

It goes without saying that they could justify supporting the bill as easily as they justify opposing it.

Their lock-step opposition seems more an echo of the unwavering obstruction they practiced against President Obama — obstruction so severe that they wound up voting against their own programs and principles.

“Unity,” “bipartisanship,” is a two-way street. President Biden has shown good faith in a number of ways. Now it’s the Republicans’ turn.