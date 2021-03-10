WUSED - Robert Corbell - THURSDAY

I strongly disagree with your March 7 editorial, "Voting rights on the block." Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, said the legislation was "rotten to the core" and takes the constitutional rights to regulate voting away from states and put those decisions in the hands of Congress. But you're not going to tell that side of the story, are you?

Elections in the United States have always been conducted at the local and state level, Lee said. Passing the bill is just a power grab by Democrats.

The bill removes restrictions that our duly elected officials instituted. It would allow felons to vote and allow people to vote even if they don't have a valid photo ID.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with requiring a photo ID. Anyone who wants to vote can get one.

"I think I disagree with every single word in HR1, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and,’ and ‘the,’" Lee said. "This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself."

I agree.

Robert Corbell

Winston-Salem