 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Robert Kendall - TUESDAY
0 comments

WUSED - Robert Kendall - TUESDAY

  • 0

Give it back

In response to Byron Williams’ March 28 column “D.C. statehood is a moral imperative,” here’s a solution he failed to mention: Give the land back to Maryland. Instant representation!

The District of Columbia was originally a square until the Virginia side of the district was given back in 1847.

Keep the U.S. government buildings in designated federal areas. Even though Maryland may not want the land back, the extra population could give it an extra U.S. representative.

This sounds easier than changing the Constitution and it has been done before. I mean, unless you really do want two more Democratic senators.

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News