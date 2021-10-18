WUSED - Robert S. Pierce - WEDNESDAY

On Sept. 28, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board voted 6 to 3 to continue its mask mandate inside district school buildings to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Journal reports that Dana Caudill Jones, one of the three members voting against continuation of the mandate, stated, “We should not give up our individual freedom and rights. If people think this piece of cloth makes them safer then wear it, if not, don’t wear it” ("Masking will continue at schools," Sept. 29). This statement — from an elected official bearing responsibility for the well-being and education of school children — strongly suggests that Jones doubts the efficacy of mask-wearing. A preponderance of the scientific evidence, however, establishes that mask-wearing substantially reduces the transmissibility of COVID-19.