Belief

The virus is disappearing, so says the president of the United States. God blessed him by giving him the virus and curing him immediately. I guess the other 215,000 weren't on God's blessing list.

Send money so he can keep on winning. Hey, it's time for another indoor rally, no problems there. If he doesn't win, it's not fair.

Are there actually people who believe this man?

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem