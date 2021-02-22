WUSED - Roger Jennings - WEDNESDAY

Too many enemies

President Biden’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, is a highly partisan liberal who has posted over a thousand insulting tweets about Republicans. She shouldn't be confirmed.

She has called Sen. Susan Collins “the worst” and said that Sen. Tom Collins was “a fraud.” She wrote that vampires have more heart than Sen. Ted Cruz.

OK, that one was funny and probably true. But still, she’s made too many enemies with her extreme, intolerant rhetoric. She will not earn the confidence of the Senate or the American people.

“Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent,” Collins said. “Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency.”

For all the liberal complaints about the language used by conservatives and with their readiness to cancel people they don’t like, I can’t believe Biden would nominate Tanden. It’s certainly not in keeping with his expressed desire to promote unity.

His nominee deserves to fail. Surely he can find a budget director who is more reasonable and even-tempered.