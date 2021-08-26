WUSED - Roger L. Mack - FRIDAY

Dumber
When a civilian joins the military, he or she must undergo many physical examinations and requirements to ensure good health. We can’t have sick soldiers!
He or she must receive vaccinations against, typically, influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal, polio, tetanus and diphtheria.
The notion that requirements to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which has currently killed over 610,000 Americans, is communism, socialism, fascism, Nazism or any other “ism” is absurd.
So many Americans have bought into the knee-jerk, right-wing, know-nothing ideology that opposes anything “woke,” including basic health and science, that ignorance itself may be our worst infection.
Stop watching Fox News. It makes you dumber.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem