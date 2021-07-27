WUSED - Roger L. Mack - WEDNESDAY

Hypocrisy
For months, Republicans cried "Cancel culture! Cancel culture! Cancel culture!" because social media companies refused to broadcast their racism, sexism and lies. "You're violating our First Amendment rights!" they screamed.
Now they're outlawing — actually making illegal — any discussion of race in public schools that doesn't fit into their narrow worldview. That is actual, literal censorship.
If you don't see the obvious hypocrisy in those stances, you're beyond help.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem