WUSED - Ronnie Miller - TUESDAY

Why guns?
As Republicans try to dilute the seriousness of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and muddy the waters with “what about Black Lives Matter protests?” I have just one question:
Why do you need guns?
As I write, Michigan activists are planning an armed demonstration. If they’re peaceful, why do they need guns? Aren’t the guns just an implicit threat? “Do what I say or I’ll shoot you.”
Peaceful protesters shouldn’t need guns — and protesters with guns shouldn't be thought of as peaceful protesters.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem