WUSED - Rudy Anderson - SATURDAY

No choice

Generally, I don’t do this kind of thing. But the events and revelations of this past week have left me no choice but to enter the fray.

Forget being Republican, Democrat, independent, non-affiliated, or what-the-hell ever. Forget being Black, white, Native American, Hispanic, gay, straight, “I don’t know,” or what-the-hell ever. Here we all are being led by a man who does not give a damn about any of us. What President Trump does care about is getting reelected.

Just for the record, he lied (to us) about when he knew how dangerous COVID-19 was and what the impact would be on our country. We know what the fallout from that lie has been: more than 190,000 dead (still counting); the economy in shambles; millions unemployed; parents afraid to send their children to school and teachers afraid to go teach them; and to date, no plan to get us out of the chaos he helped to create.

Oh, the list goes on and on of his myriad lies, misdeeds and atrocities (still counting). You know. And, you know that I know you know that Trump has to go. He lied to us and keeps lying to us.

I’ll be back when I calm down, if ever.

What more do you need, America?

Rudy Anderson

Winston-Salem