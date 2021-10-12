WUSED - Rudy Diamond - THURSDAY

Save our democracy

As more and more information unfolds about former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Americans should be terrified about the health of our democracy.

Trump continues with the Big Lie that he really won the election and 70% of Republicans now believe President Biden lost. This power base has given Republican-controlled state legislatures the will to pass laws making it more difficult to vote and to give partisan legislatures the power to overturn unfavorable election returns. Both of these types of laws are antithetical to democracy.

Authoritarians change political rules in order to maintain power. Damn the will of the people.

Of course, they don’t say that aloud, but they make up lies that there was massive election fraud justifying the need for new laws to defend our democracy from the cheaters. Pure hogwash! And the American people better take action to protect our democracy before it is too late. Republican enablers of Trump must be defeated in 2022.