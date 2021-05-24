 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Rudy Diamond - TUESDAY
0 comments

WUSED - Rudy Diamond - TUESDAY

  • 0

The Republican Party line

In 1978, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings released a song titled “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys.” The 2021 version should be “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Republicans.” The Republican Party today is not the party of Abraham Lincoln or Ronald Reagan. It has been taken over by the narcisistic liar, Donald Trump, and as a result we no longer have two parties that believe in democracy. Today’s GOP believes in complete loyalty to the leader.

Trump’s Big Lie says the election was stolen was from him. Facts say otherwise. Republicans are rewriting history of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia says it looked like a “normal tourist visit” -- even though there is a photo of him and other Republicans barricading doors to the House gallery in an attempt to prevent rioters from entering. Sen. Ron Johnson called the Capitol insurrection a peaceful protest.

Rep. Liz Cheney is a conservative icon. But because she would not parrot Trump’s lie about a stolen election, she was removed from leadership. Any Republican who does not stick to the party line that Trump won the election will be demoted.

Republicans are afraid of increased voter turn-out and that is why there is a concerted effort by Republican legislators in 47 states to introduce bills to restrict ballot access.

Any Republican who believes in democracy and not autocracy must join forces with Cheney to rid the party of the scourge of Trump.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack
Crime

Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News