WUSED - Rudy Diamond - TUESDAY

The Republican Party line

In 1978, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings released a song titled “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys.” The 2021 version should be “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Republicans.” The Republican Party today is not the party of Abraham Lincoln or Ronald Reagan. It has been taken over by the narcisistic liar, Donald Trump, and as a result we no longer have two parties that believe in democracy. Today’s GOP believes in complete loyalty to the leader.

Trump’s Big Lie says the election was stolen was from him. Facts say otherwise. Republicans are rewriting history of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia says it looked like a “normal tourist visit” -- even though there is a photo of him and other Republicans barricading doors to the House gallery in an attempt to prevent rioters from entering. Sen. Ron Johnson called the Capitol insurrection a peaceful protest.

Rep. Liz Cheney is a conservative icon. But because she would not parrot Trump’s lie about a stolen election, she was removed from leadership. Any Republican who does not stick to the party line that Trump won the election will be demoted.