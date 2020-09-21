WUSED - Sam Dempsey - WEDNESDAY

A positive goal

Financial responsibility is a positive goal most citizens appreciate.

On January 2017, the national debt was $19.9 trillion. On August 2020, it was $26.7 trillion. Some of this was pandemic stimulus, but most was not. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017did not help balance the budget, but has increased our debt. Our children and grandchildren will carry this burden.

Increasing spending while cutting taxes increases debt. In the short term such tactics can heat up economic activity, but at what cost to the next generation?

Our society does well with a strong middle class and less wealth concentrated with the upper 1%. Perhaps the time has come to look seriously at the length of our food lines, the fairness of our tax system and responsible choices. Please vote, as the future of our country depends on the choices we make.

Sam Dempsey

Winston-Salem