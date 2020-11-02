WUSED - Sam Nall - TUESDAY

Policy influence

The slew of political advertising, debates, rallies and mudslinging may finally die down after the election. Once the votes are cast, there may be little we can do about who represents us in Congress until the 2022 midterms. However, our influence over public policy does not need to wait.

Regardless of who is elected, officeholders always have open lines of communication. We can impact the policy decisions of our congressional leaders by contacting them via email or phone to share opinions on legislation. Each office keeps a record of how many people reach out and what legislation or issues they support. Depending on the topic, a member of Congress may change their support with as few as a dozen constituent contacts.

I’ll use myself as an example. My biggest concern is foreign aid — I don’t believe our country does enough to help the world’s poorest people. Neither Cal Cunningham nor Sen. Thom Tillis have made this topic a central focus of their campaigns. But I’m not consigned to silently accept the winner’s choices on the issue for the next six years. I will call and email my senators weekly until my priorities are addressed.