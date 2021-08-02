WUSED - Sandra Macdonald - WEDNESDAY

As a nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for over 32 years, I appreciate the administration’s hard work to try to keep us as safe as possible during these difficult times. I also can appreciate the freedom of choice about getting vaccinated (“Baptist workers protest vaccination,” Aug. 1).

My fear however is that when one of the most trusted professions speaks out against vaccination, no matter what the reason, are we influencing others to not get vaccinated? I believe that each nurse is a leader in their community and they need to stand behind the science and save lives.