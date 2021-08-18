WUSED - Sarah and Bob Hunter - THURSDAY

Let us be united

After reading the article on the front page of the Aug. 15 Journal (“A Great Divide…”), we worshipped at Home Moravian Church where the congregation — and Moravian congregations around the world — celebrated a “festival lovefeast commemorating the renewal of the Moravian Church on August 13, 1727.” The congregation and choir sang the hymn “In Essentials Let Us Be United” (Hymn no. 397 in The Moravian Book of Worship), with stanzas saying:

… let us open-minded be,

showing kindness, mercy, understanding, and respect diversity;

let us practice tolerance and goodness, walk in love and be our Savior’s witness;

for we are God’s family even though we different be.

In all things our Father, Lord and Savior, teaches us the law of love;

then let love determine our behavior, for ’tis God’s command to all…

As Moravians, this we verily believe!

Sarah and Bob Hunter

Clemmons