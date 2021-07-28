WUSED - Sarah J. Moore - THURSDAY

No farce

After watching the July 28 testimony of the Capitol Police before the House panel investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, I’m just thankful that Rep. Jim Jordan wasn’t there to turn the whole thing into a farce. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the right decision. The meeting was far too serious for the likes of Jordan.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney are the only Republicans in the House who are willing to take accountability for what their party’s losing 2020 candidate, former President Trump, did.

I hope Trump is subpoenaed. It’ll be interesting to see what he does to wiggle out of testifying. He doesn’t have half the courage that Hillary Clinton exhibited when she testified before Congress. He doesn’t have half the courage of the officers who stood up to his crowd of supporters on Jan. 6.

How 74 million voters thought someone as volatile as Trump should lead this nation is something I’ll never understand. I’m just glad that 81 million disagreed.

Sarah J. Moore

Winston-Salem