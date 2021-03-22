WUSED - Seth Coffey - TUESDAY

Protecting gray wolves

Gray wolves in the lower 48 states are in dire straits -- and the Biden administration must take action to protect the species.

The Trump administration stripped away federal protections for the species by removing it from the endangered species list. The move went into effect at the start of this year -- and we're already seeing the devastating consequences of that decision.

In the first wolf hunt since gray wolves lost federal protections, hunters slaughtered nearly one out of every five gray wolves in Wisconsin -- in less than 60 hours. The wolf hunt in Wisconsin is a devastating case study that shows gray wolves suffer when the species is put under state control.

Seth Coffey

Lexington