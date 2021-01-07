WUSED - Sharon Johe - FRIDAY

Responsibility for Wednesday's events rests primarily with a president who has perpetuated baseless conspiracy theories and the fiction that he won the 2020 election and encouraged his supporters to go to D.C. ("it will be wild") and march on the Capitol.

However, there is plenty of blame for those representatives and senators, including ours, who, over these last years have crumpled under his threats and bombast, have failed to speak the truth to his lies, who have failed to exercise their duty as members of coequal branches of government to put a brake on his authoritarian claims. They supported him, encouraged him, praised him and jockeyed to be in photo ops with him, all the time knowing full well that he had no respect for the Constitution and the rule of law.