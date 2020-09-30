WUSED - Shirley Joyner - THURSDAY

He must go

Good morning America, I hope all Americans had a very restful night on Tuesday.

That was the night we had the first presidential debate, or was that what we called it? Let me begin to say that I think President Trump owes moderator Chris Wallace and former Vice President Joe Biden and America an apology. I do hope that other countries did not have a way to listen to this debate. I would hate to think that they knew that this is what America has become.

It is so nice to know at the present that we still have our freedom of speech and our democracy. I do hope after Tuesday night that Americans will wake up and see what we could be up against for the next four years. Trump needs to go.

Please give this election some great thought. Our nation deserves much better.

Shirley Joyner

Lewisville